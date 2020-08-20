Overview of Dr. Abbas Kashani, MD

Dr. Abbas Kashani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.



Dr. Kashani works at ABBAS KASHANI MD in Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.