Dr. Abbas Lokhandwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abbas Lokhandwala, MD
Dr. Abbas Lokhandwala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Sind Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Lokhandwala's Office Locations
Renal Care Clinic17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3947
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was awesome ??
About Dr. Abbas Lokhandwala, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1750316279
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical School
- Finch University Of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School
- Sind Medical College
