Overview of Dr. Abbas Mansour, MD

Dr. Abbas Mansour, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clemson, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Cannon Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mansour works at Clemson Neurology in Clemson, SC with other offices in Easley, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.