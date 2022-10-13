Overview of Dr. Abbas Mehdi, MD

Dr. Abbas Mehdi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mehdi works at California Neurological Center in Fresno, CA with other offices in Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.