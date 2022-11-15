Dr. Abbas Rampurwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rampurwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbas Rampurwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abbas Rampurwala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They graduated from Rural Medical College Of Pravara Medical Trust and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Rampurwala works at
Locations
Metro Heart & Vascular Institute1479 Commerce Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 637-5333Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think my visit was excellent timing and care.
About Dr. Abbas Rampurwala, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1043364938
Education & Certifications
- Krannert Inst Cardi-Ind U Sch Med|Krannert Inst-Ind U Sch Med|Krannert Institute of Cardiology|Krannert Institute Of Cardiologyindiana University School Med
- Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- Rural Medical College Of Pravara Medical Trust
Dr. Rampurwala works at
