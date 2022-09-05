Overview

Dr. Abbas Rupawala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Rupawala works at Dr. Sean Fine, MD in Riverside, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.