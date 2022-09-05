Dr. Abbas Rupawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbas Rupawala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abbas Rupawala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Rupawala works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Office375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 202A, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 793-7080Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had the privilege to be referred by another gastroenterologist who considered Dr. Rupawala to be of the highest qualifications for my complicated condition. Dr. Rupawala discussed my case with me, explaining with visual aids, more clearly than any of at least a dozen GI specialists over the past 40 years of treatment. He was patient and spoke to me at the level he accurately perceived to be my well-researched understanding of my illness. He agreed to co- treat me, as a team effort, with my referring physician, who I wanted to continue working with. Dr. Rupawala collaborated with my other doctor within TWENTY FOUR HOURS of my appointment with him!!! My surgeon has the highest regard for him, as well. I am so fortunate to have him on my team. He is kind, caring, and clearly an expert in his field.
About Dr. Abbas Rupawala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rupawala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupawala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupawala works at
Dr. Rupawala has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupawala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupawala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.