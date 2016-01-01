See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD

Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Zaidi works at Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaidi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Health Willow Grove
    2500 Maryland Rd Ste 510, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-6600
  2. 2
    Nemours Cardiac Center
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-6660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Anemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013265776
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston Children's Hospital/Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School (Boston Children's Hospital
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaidi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

