Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD
Overview of Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD
Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zaidi's Office Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Health Willow Grove2500 Maryland Rd Ste 510, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (302) 651-6600
-
2
Nemours Cardiac Center1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaidi?
About Dr. Abbas Zaidi, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1013265776
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital/Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School (Boston Children's Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.