Dr. Abbasseh Towfigh, DPM
Dr. Abbasseh Towfigh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sun Valley, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Towfigh's Office Locations
Serra Community Medical Clinic9375 San Fernando Rd, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Directions (818) 768-3000
SantaMonicaPodiatry.com1260 15th St Ste 1014, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 451-1618
West Hills Podiatry Group7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 346-0041
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Education & Certifications
- Westside Hospital
- Externship At Usc County Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
