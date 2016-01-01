See All Podiatrists in Sun Valley, CA
Dr. Abbasseh Towfigh, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (17)
Map Pin Small Sun Valley, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abbasseh Towfigh, DPM

Dr. Abbasseh Towfigh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sun Valley, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Towfigh works at Serra Community Medical Clinic Inc in Sun Valley, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA and West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Towfigh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Serra Community Medical Clinic
    9375 San Fernando Rd, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 768-3000
  2. 2
    SantaMonicaPodiatry.com
    1260 15th St Ste 1014, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 451-1618
  3. 3
    West Hills Podiatry Group
    7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 346-0041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Towfigh's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Towfigh

    About Dr. Abbasseh Towfigh, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780693382
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Westside Hospital
    Internship
    • Externship At Usc County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abbasseh Towfigh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Towfigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Towfigh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Towfigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Towfigh speaks Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Towfigh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towfigh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towfigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towfigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

