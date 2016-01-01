Overview of Dr. Abbe Wain, MD

Dr. Abbe Wain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.