Dr. Abbey Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abbey Carroll, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical School - University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Carroll works at
Locations
Pierremont Pediatrics1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 140, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abbey Carroll, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1346459195
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- University of Alabama Birmingham Hospitals
- Medical School - University of Alabama at Birmingham
