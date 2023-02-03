Overview of Dr. Abbey Crooks-Babu, MD

Dr. Abbey Crooks-Babu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Osteopenia and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.