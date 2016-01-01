Overview of Dr. Abbey Gaske, MD

Dr. Abbey Gaske, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Gaske works at Tpmg Manteca Inc in Manteca, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.