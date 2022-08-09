Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbey Strauss, MD
Overview of Dr. Abbey Strauss, MD
Dr. Abbey Strauss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Dr. Strauss' Office Locations
Abbey Strauss MD1050 NW 15th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 394-6110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since 2003. I highly recommend Dr. Strauss.
About Dr. Abbey Strauss, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1124005913
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Psychiatry
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strauss works at
Dr. Strauss has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
