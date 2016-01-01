Overview of Dr. Abbie Courtemanche, DO

Dr. Abbie Courtemanche, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine.



Dr. Courtemanche works at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.