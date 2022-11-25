See All Oncologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Abbie Fields, MD

Oncology
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abbie Fields, MD

Dr. Abbie Fields, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Fields works at Frederick Regional Health System in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fields' Office Locations

    Frederick Office
    400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 566-3000

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 25, 2022
    I was referred to Dr Fields with a diagnosis of cancer. I was terrified. She slowly explained what was happening to me and how we were going to move forward hoping for a cure. I had surgery followed by chemotherapy and am still here to be grateful for care administered by Dr Fields 5 years later. I give thanks and deep appreciation to Dr Fields and her skills for helping me have continued life.
    Allisa Paterno — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Abbie Fields, MD

    • Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811971898
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Prentice Womens Hos/mater
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abbie Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fields works at Frederick Regional Health System in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Fields’s profile.

    Dr. Fields has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

