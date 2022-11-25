Dr. Abbie Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbie Fields, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abbie Fields, MD
Dr. Abbie Fields, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Fields works at
Dr. Fields' Office Locations
-
1
Frederick Office400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fields?
I was referred to Dr Fields with a diagnosis of cancer. I was terrified. She slowly explained what was happening to me and how we were going to move forward hoping for a cure. I had surgery followed by chemotherapy and am still here to be grateful for care administered by Dr Fields 5 years later. I give thanks and deep appreciation to Dr Fields and her skills for helping me have continued life.
About Dr. Abbie Fields, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811971898
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Prentice Womens Hos/mater
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fields accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fields works at
Dr. Fields has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fields speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.