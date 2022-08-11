Overview of Dr. Abbie Kelley, DO

Dr. Abbie Kelley, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in York, PA. They completed their fellowship with York Hospital



Dr. Kelley works at OSS Health in York, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.