Overview

Dr. Abby Abisogun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Abisogun works at MDVIP - Savannah, Georgia in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.