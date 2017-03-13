Overview of Dr. Abby Bova, MD

Dr. Abby Bova, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Mercy Hospital Watonga, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bova works at Mercy Oncology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.