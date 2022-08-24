Dr. Abby Emdur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emdur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Emdur, MD
Overview of Dr. Abby Emdur, MD
Dr. Abby Emdur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Estes Park Health and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Emdur's Office Locations
Longmont Clinic Lab1925 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 776-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Estes Park Health
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Emdur for years. I have Meniere's Disease and was tired of Drs that wouldn't listen to me and were not open to different treatments. Dr Emdur has always taken time to discuss different options with me and actually listens to my questions and what I want to do. She makes suggestions for treatment, but allows me to do my own research and make decisions regarding the direction of my care. I appreciate her openness.
About Dr. Abby Emdur, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1285799056
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emdur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emdur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emdur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emdur works at
Dr. Emdur has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emdur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Emdur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emdur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emdur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emdur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.