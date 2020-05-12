Overview of Dr. Abby Furukawa, MD

Dr. Abby Furukawa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Furukawa works at Legacy Medical Group-Portland Obstetrics and Gynecology in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.