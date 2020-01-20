See All Oncologists in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Abby Gonik, MD

Oncology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abby Gonik, MD

Dr. Abby Gonik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Gonik works at Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA and Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
    1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 643-6400
  2. 2
    Desert Regional Medical Center
    1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4832
  3. 3
    Mercy Surgical Affiliates
    411 Laurel St Ste 2100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 247-3266
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Edward W. Sparrow Hospital Association
    1200 E Michigan Ave Ste 640, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-5682

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Abby Gonik, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730347154
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University
