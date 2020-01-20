Overview of Dr. Abby Gonik, MD

Dr. Abby Gonik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Gonik works at Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA and Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vulvar Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.