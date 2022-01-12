Overview

Dr. Abby Hochberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Lowell General Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.



Dr. Hochberg works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Marlborough, MA in Marlborough, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.