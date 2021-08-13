Dr. Abby Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Johnson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abby Johnson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI.
LifeStance Health24715 Little Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 777-9000
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I absolutely love Dr. Abby ! I would HIGHLY recommend her !
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1831326248
- Psychiatry
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
