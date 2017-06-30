Overview of Dr. Abby Kurien, MD

Dr. Abby Kurien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center



Dr. Kurien works at Palisade Behavioral Care, West Orange, NJ in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.