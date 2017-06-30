See All Psychiatrists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Abby Kurien, MD

Psychiatry
2.0 (18)
Map Pin Small West Orange, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Abby Kurien, MD

Dr. Abby Kurien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center

Dr. Kurien works at Palisade Behavioral Care, West Orange, NJ in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kurien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palisade Behavioral Care PA
    50 Northfield Ave Ste 2, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-7505
  2. 2
    Palisades Behavioral Care
    221 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 656-3116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 30, 2017
    I love Dr.Kurien! He's very nice and he listens to me and asks how I'm doing . I would recommend him to others. I travel half hour at times to see him but it's worth it
    — Jun 30, 2017
    About Dr. Abby Kurien, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982714911
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Psychiatry Nyu Hospitals Center, Neurology
    Internship
    Hahnemann University Hospital (1995-1996)
