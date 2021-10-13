Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD
Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clyde, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Haywood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maxwell's Office Locations
-
1
Clyde Office490 Hospital Dr, Clyde, NC 28721 Directions (828) 225-1920
-
2
Marion clinic1135 N Main St, Marion, NC 28752 Directions (828) 225-1920
-
3
Main office3 McDowell St Ste B, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 225-1920
-
4
Western Carolina Orthopedic Spc581 Leroy George Dr Ste 300, Clyde, NC 28721 Directions (828) 452-4131
Hospital Affiliations
- Haywood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maxwell?
Abby has been great through a very difficult process with a knee replacement, knee revision, and everything that goes along with this process. She has taken such good care of my husband, and is very professional and knowledgeable about the procedure and needed procedures to come. We could not ask for a better staff and doctor to take this journey with.
About Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750542411
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Dr. Maxwell has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.