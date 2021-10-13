Overview of Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD

Dr. Abby Maxwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clyde, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Haywood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Maxwell works at Clyde Office in Clyde, NC with other offices in Marion, NC and Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.