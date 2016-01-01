Overview of Dr. Abby Otto, MD

Dr. Abby Otto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Otto works at Roswell OB/GYN in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.