Dr. Abby Otto, MD
Overview of Dr. Abby Otto, MD
Dr. Abby Otto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Otto's Office Locations
Roswell OB/GYN3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 105, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 751-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Abby Otto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
