Dr. Abby Uhrinak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abby Uhrinak, MD
Dr. Abby Uhrinak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Uhrinak's Office Locations
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-7180
2
Ucla Dept of Medicine100 Moody Ct Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Uhrinak was extremely thorough, patient, professional and kind. Teresa, the nurse, was an angel. So comforting and sweet. She made me feel right at home. And Ashley at the front desk was so kind and professional when she called the day before my visit and also the day of. I felt like a VIP the entire experience. Thank you all!
About Dr. Abby Uhrinak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1528431673
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uhrinak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uhrinak accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uhrinak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uhrinak has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uhrinak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhrinak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhrinak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uhrinak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uhrinak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.