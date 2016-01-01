Dr. Abby Van Voorhees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Voorhees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abby Van Voorhees, MD is a Dermatologist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 721 Fairfax Ave Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 446-5629
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Van Voorhees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Voorhees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Voorhees has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Voorhees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Voorhees. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Voorhees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Voorhees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Voorhees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.