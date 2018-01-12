Overview of Dr. Abby Watson, MD

Dr. Abby Watson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Watson works at The University Of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.