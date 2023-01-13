Dr. Wellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abby Wellman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abby Wellman, MD
Dr. Abby Wellman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Dr. Wellman's Office Locations
Saiger George M MD6280 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-5016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Wellman gives her full attention and time to her patients. Never in a hurry. Always makes suggestions about therapy and/or medications, never makes demands. Seeks to make patients comfortable in their discussions and to achieve their goals.
About Dr. Abby Wellman, MD
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811006547
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wellman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wellman has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.