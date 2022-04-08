See All Pediatric Urologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Abd-El-Rahman Abd-El-Barr, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.6 (27)
Overview of Dr. Abd-El-Rahman Abd-El-Barr, MD

Dr. Abd-El-Rahman Abd-El-Barr, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abd-El-Barr works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abd-El-Barr's Office Locations

  1
    Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd
    16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5158
  2
    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples
    3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 254-4270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision

Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 08, 2022
    I find Dr. Abd-El-Barr extremely pleasant and easy to talk to. He provided such a friendly examanation to my son ! I highly appreciate his professionalism!
    — Apr 08, 2022
    About Dr. Abd-El-Rahman Abd-El-Barr, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1619298502
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Cape Coral Hospital
    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • Gulf Coast Medical Center
    • Lee Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abd-El-Rahman Abd-El-Barr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abd-El-Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abd-El-Barr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abd-El-Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abd-El-Barr has seen patients for Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abd-El-Barr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Abd-El-Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abd-El-Barr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abd-El-Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abd-El-Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

