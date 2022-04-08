Overview of Dr. Abd-El-Rahman Abd-El-Barr, MD

Dr. Abd-El-Rahman Abd-El-Barr, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abd-El-Barr works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.