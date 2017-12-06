Overview of Dr. Abd Noghnogh, MD

Dr. Abd Noghnogh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Noghnogh works at Illiana Nephrology Associates Ltd in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.