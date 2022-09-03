Overview of Dr. Abdalla Sholi, MD

Dr. Abdalla Sholi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from University of Jordan in Amman Jordan and is affiliated with Upmc Cole, UPMC Lock Haven, Upmc Muncy, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Sholi works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport in Williamsport, PA with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.