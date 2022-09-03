Dr. Abdalla Sholi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sholi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdalla Sholi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdalla Sholi, MD
Dr. Abdalla Sholi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from University of Jordan in Amman Jordan and is affiliated with Upmc Cole, UPMC Lock Haven, Upmc Muncy, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Sholi works at
Dr. Sholi's Office Locations
-
1
Upmc Susquehanna Divine Providence Campus1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 326-8470
-
2
Cancer Center of Sarasota-Manatee3501 Cortez Rd W Ste 2, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 755-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Cole
- UPMC Lock Haven
- Upmc Muncy
- Upmc Wellsboro
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sholi?
Husband has been his patient over two years.... always answers questions
About Dr. Abdalla Sholi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1275523052
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Wauwatosa WI
- Scranton-Temple Residency Program Scranton PA
- University of Jordan in Amman Jordan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sholi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sholi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sholi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sholi works at
Dr. Sholi has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sholi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sholi speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sholi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sholi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sholi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sholi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.