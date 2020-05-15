Dr. Dlewati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdallah Dlewati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdallah Dlewati, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Locations
Endocrine & Diabetes Consultants2970 Crooks Rd Ste A, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 844-0200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, kind and knowledgeable
About Dr. Abdallah Dlewati, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- McLaren Regl Mc/Mich St U
- Mouassat & Chldns Hosp
- Damascus Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dlewati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dlewati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dlewati has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Congenital Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dlewati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dlewati speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dlewati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dlewati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dlewati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dlewati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.