Dr. Abdallah El-Habr, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Saint Joseph Faculte de Medecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. El-Habr works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Abington, PA and Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.