Dr. Abdallah Jeroudi, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abdallah Jeroudi, MD

Dr. Abdallah Jeroudi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital, Halifax Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Jeroudi works at Florida Retina Institute, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL, Saint Augustine, FL, Mount Dora, FL, Palatka, FL, Palm Coast, FL and Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jeroudi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Retina Institute
    2639 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 387-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Retina Institute
    265 SW Malone St Ste 109, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 487-0090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Florida Retina Institute
    1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 130, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 826-0663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Florida Retina Institute
    4880 N Highway 19a, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 357-1203
  5. 5
    Florida Retina Institute
    800 Zeagler Dr Ste 310, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 325-2411
  6. 6
    Florida Retina Institute, Jacksonville, FL
    50 Leanni Way Unit E5, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 447-1847
  7. 7
    Florida Retina Institute
    8786 Perimeter Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 997-9202
  8. 8
    Florida Retina Institute
    4607 US Highway 17 Ste 1, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 579-2800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Flagler Hospital
  • Halifax Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Uf Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Floaters
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Floaters

Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Abdallah Jeroudi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1730479650
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University/Barnes Retina Institute
    • Emory Eye Ctr
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
