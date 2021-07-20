Overview of Dr. Abdallah Jeroudi, MD

Dr. Abdallah Jeroudi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital, Halifax Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Jeroudi works at Florida Retina Institute, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL, Saint Augustine, FL, Mount Dora, FL, Palatka, FL, Palm Coast, FL and Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.