Dr. Abdallah Jeroudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdallah Jeroudi, MD
Dr. Abdallah Jeroudi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital, Halifax Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Jeroudi works at
Dr. Jeroudi's Office Locations
Florida Retina Institute2639 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 387-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute265 SW Malone St Ste 109, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 487-0090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 130, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 826-0663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute4880 N Highway 19a, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 357-1203
Florida Retina Institute800 Zeagler Dr Ste 310, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 325-2411
Florida Retina Institute, Jacksonville, FL50 Leanni Way Unit E5, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 447-1847
Florida Retina Institute8786 Perimeter Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 997-9202
Florida Retina Institute4607 US Highway 17 Ste 1, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 579-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very well. My eye was punctured with a screw driver. I knew for sure that the eye wasn't salvageable, but now you can hardly tell it was injured, thanks to Dr. Jeroudi. What fascinates me is that I can partially see out of the eye. Dr. was disappointed that I couldn't see more but he don't know how much it means to me to be able to see at all. Thanks Doc.
About Dr. Abdallah Jeroudi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington University/Barnes Retina Institute
- Emory Eye Ctr
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
