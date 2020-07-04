Overview

Dr. Abdallah Kabbara, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Kabbara works at Uh St. John Medical Center in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.