Dr. Kabbara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdallah Kabbara, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdallah Kabbara, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Kabbara works at
Locations
Uh St. John Medical Center29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 827-5000
- 2 29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 425, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 827-5058
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kabbara has been treating my chronic back pain for years. I see him for treatment. He gets relief. I go several years until i need to be treated again. Before seeing him it could take me up to an hour every morning to loosen my back up enough to move with a tolerant level of pain. After the first treatment i was pain free for almost 4 years! Read about the average length a doctor can see any one patient and its about 5 minutes or they lose money due to insurance payment restrictions. Doctors are all to the point. They have to be. Dont complain about the doctor. Complain to your insurance carrier. They're the ones limiting doctors time with patients. Dr Kabbara gave me my life back.
About Dr. Abdallah Kabbara, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275526428
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabbara accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabbara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabbara works at
Dr. Kabbara has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kabbara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kabbara speaks Arabic.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabbara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabbara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabbara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabbara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.