Dr. Abdallah Kamouh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdallah Kamouh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC.
Dr. Kamouh works at
Locations
MUSC Health - Cardiology - Florence Medical Pavilion1594 Freedom Blvd Ste 100, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely OUTSTANDING. This man saved my life from emergency heart attack. Incredible memory of patient details. A few years afterwards I’m doing great. The BEST. So glad our paths crossed
About Dr. Abdallah Kamouh, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1942456132
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamouh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamouh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kamouh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kamouh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamouh works at
Dr. Kamouh has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamouh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamouh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamouh.
