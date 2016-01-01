Overview of Dr. Abdallah Karam, MD

Dr. Abdallah Karam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Karam works at Abdallah Karam, MD SC, Arlington Heights, IL in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.