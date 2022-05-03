Dr. Khourdaji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdallah Khourdaji, MD
Dr. Abdallah Khourdaji, MD is a Dermatologist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine.
Numage801 S Ham Ln Ste A, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 333-3376
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am a new patient and am very pleased with how friendly and professional everyone is. Doctor Khourdaji and his Wife are lovely.
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093799652
- Lsu Med Center
- Lsu Med Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Dr. Khourdaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khourdaji has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Psoriasis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khourdaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khourdaji speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khourdaji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khourdaji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khourdaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khourdaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.