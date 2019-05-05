Dr. Abdallah Kobeissy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobeissy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdallah Kobeissy, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdallah Kobeissy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Kobeissy works at
Locations
-
1
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3685
-
2
Randa M. Shousher Inc.1125 Hospital Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6836Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 3 2100 W Central Ave Fl 2, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (567) 420-1600
-
4
Florida University Medical Center Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology3125 Transverse Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3780Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kobeissy?
Excellent physician by all means. A very kind and caring physician... he is a very good listener and took all the time to assure my problem was addressed. I highly recommend him...
About Dr. Abdallah Kobeissy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1417261199
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobeissy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobeissy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobeissy works at
Dr. Kobeissy has seen patients for Enteritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobeissy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kobeissy speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobeissy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobeissy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobeissy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobeissy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.