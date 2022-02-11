See All General Surgeons in Lansing, MI
Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (56)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD

Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.

Dr. Katranji works at Mclaren-Greater Lansing Rsdncy in Lansing, MI with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katranji's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mclaren Greater Lansing
    401 W Greenlawn Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 975-6000
  2. 2
    Michigan Therapy Center
    2111 Merritt Rd Ste 101, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 332-3232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Plan of Michigan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1952408932
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Residency
    • University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katranji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katranji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katranji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katranji has seen patients for Wrist Fracture, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katranji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Katranji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katranji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katranji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katranji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

