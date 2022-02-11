Overview of Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD

Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Katranji works at Mclaren-Greater Lansing Rsdncy in Lansing, MI with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.