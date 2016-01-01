Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu Shamat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD
Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Mansoura University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, St. Charles Parish Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Abu Shamat's Office Locations
The Kidney Clinic333 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr Ste 140, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (866) 624-7637
Hospital Affiliations
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdel Abu Shamat, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Fla Hospital
- Jordan University Hosp/ Jordan University|Meml Hospital Of Ri/ Brown University
- Mansoura Univ Hosp/Mansoura U|Mansoura University Hosp/Mansoura University
- Mansoura University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abu Shamat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abu Shamat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abu Shamat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abu Shamat has seen patients for Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu Shamat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abu Shamat speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu Shamat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu Shamat.
