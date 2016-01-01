Dr. Abdel Anabtawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anabtawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdel Anabtawi, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdel Anabtawi, MD
Dr. Abdel Anabtawi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Anabtawi's Office Locations
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 637-8557Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Fleming Island1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 590-9118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdel Anabtawi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anabtawi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
