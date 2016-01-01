Overview of Dr. Abdel Anabtawi, MD

Dr. Abdel Anabtawi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Anabtawi works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.