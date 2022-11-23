Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD
Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They graduated from St George's University - True Blue and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Elbash's Office Locations
Loudoun Ophthalmology Associates44125 Woodridge Pkwy Ste 180, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7626
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elbash is one of those professionals who clearly loves what he does and those whom he serves. From the moment I walked into the room he was friendly and engaging and thoughtful with his questions. I felt like he truly listened to me and was empathetic, and yet at the same time his enthusiasm and humor helped me keep things in perspective. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital - SUNY Health Science Center
- St George's University - True Blue
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elbash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elbash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elbash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elbash speaks Arabic and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.