See All Ophthalmologists in Lansdowne, VA
Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD

Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They graduated from St George's University - True Blue and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Elbash works at Loudoun Ophthalmology Associates in Lansdowne, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Elbash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loudoun Ophthalmology Associates
    44125 Woodridge Pkwy Ste 180, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contusion of the Eyeball
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elbash?

    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr. Elbash is one of those professionals who clearly loves what he does and those whom he serves. From the moment I walked into the room he was friendly and engaging and thoughtful with his questions. I felt like he truly listened to me and was empathetic, and yet at the same time his enthusiasm and humor helped me keep things in perspective. I highly recommend him!
    John Hazlett — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elbash to family and friends

    Dr. Elbash's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elbash

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD.

    About Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659542801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital - SUNY Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St George's University - True Blue
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elbash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elbash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elbash works at Loudoun Ophthalmology Associates in Lansdowne, VA. View the full address on Dr. Elbash’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abdel-Rahman Elbash, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.