Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzouqa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD
Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Azzouqa works at
Dr. Azzouqa's Office Locations
-
1
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azzouqa?
Patient, knowledge, caring doctor with a nice sense of humor. Very comfortable with his approach.
About Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1720428170
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azzouqa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azzouqa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azzouqa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azzouqa works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzouqa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzouqa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azzouqa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azzouqa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.