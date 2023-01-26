See All Oncologists in Rapid City, SD
Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD

Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. 

Dr. Azzouqa works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Azzouqa's Office Locations

    Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute
    353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 755-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fall River Health Services
  • Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diarrhea
Nausea
Malaise and Fatigue
Diarrhea
Nausea
Malaise and Fatigue

Diarrhea
Nausea
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Cough
Dehydration
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastritis
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Purpura
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Patient, knowledge, caring doctor with a nice sense of humor. Very comfortable with his approach.
    Flo — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1720428170
    Education & Certifications

    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdel-Ghani Azzouqa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzouqa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azzouqa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azzouqa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azzouqa works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Azzouqa’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzouqa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzouqa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azzouqa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azzouqa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

