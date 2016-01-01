Dr. Alqwasmi I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdel Alqwasmi I, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdel Alqwasmi I, MD
Dr. Abdel Alqwasmi I, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital, Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital and Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Dr. Alqwasmi I's Office Locations
Community Memorial Hospital of Menomonee Falls Inc.W180N8085 Town Hall Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions (262) 257-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
- Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital
- Froedtert West Bend Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdel Alqwasmi I, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003055302
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
