Overview

Dr. Abdel Jibawi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL.



Dr. Jibawi works at Access Healthcare physician, New Port Richey, Fl. in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.