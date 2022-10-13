Dr. Abdel Kasmia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasmia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdel Kasmia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdel Kasmia, MD
Dr. Abdel Kasmia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairhope, AL.
Dr. Kasmia works at
Dr. Kasmia's Office Locations
Baldwin Neurology188 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-1910
Gulf Health Hospitals Inc750 Morphy Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-2375
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kasmia was knowledgeable, personable and explained every thing so I could understand. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Abdel Kasmia, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1821033127
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasmia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasmia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasmia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasmia works at
Dr. Kasmia has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasmia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasmia speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasmia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasmia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasmia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasmia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.