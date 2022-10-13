Overview of Dr. Abdel Kasmia, MD

Dr. Abdel Kasmia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairhope, AL.



Dr. Kasmia works at Baldwin Neurology PC in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.