Overview
Dr. Abdel Khalek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.
Dr. Khalek works at
Locations
Dr. Richard Washinsky, M.D.9410 DEL WEBB BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 649-4297
- 2 5375 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 102-103, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 367-0808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Sierra Choice
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- Wausau Benefits
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Abdel Khalek, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164488938
Education & Certifications
- University Med Center Southern Nv
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalek works at
Dr. Khalek speaks Arabic.
Dr. Khalek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.